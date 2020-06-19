Nearly 400 people gathered Friday to rally for Juneteenth, and then marched peacefully through downtown Winston-Salem to call for an end to deadly police violence toward black Americans.
This year's Juneteenth commemorates the 155th anniversary of the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. Rallies and celebrations were staged Friday throughout the country to mark Juneteenth.
A coalition of community groups staged the rally and then marched in the 14th day of recent protests in the city.
Before the march started, Chad Armstrong of Winston-Salem, an organizer, told the demonstrators on West Sixth Street that Juneteenth is a special day.
"Happy Juneteenth. This is a national holiday," Armstrong said. "I know some people this week don't know what Juneteenth is. We have been celebrating this day for a very long time."
The song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is also known as the "Negro National Anthem," was played for the protesters. Kismet Lofton-Bell, a community activist, used a lyric from the song in her speech to the demonstrators.
"Let us march on and build and restore our community until victory is won," Lofton-Bell said. "Let us open our mouths and speak truth to power."
The protesters then marched on Sixth, Trade, Fourth, Church, Chestnut, Third, and Liberty streets. Most demonstrators wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they didn't practice social distancing.
They chanted, "Black lives matter," "No justice, no peace - no racist police," "Say his name, George Floyd. Say her name, Breonna Taylor."
Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, and three other police officers at the scene, who also were fired, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend were in bed in Louisville, Ky., when three armed police detectives knocked down their front door three months ago. Gunfire erupted, killing Taylor, a black woman.
Many demonstrators carried signs such as "Complacency is Complicity," "Reparations Now," "Silence is Violence," "I Will Never Understand, But I Will Stand With You," "End Systemic Racism" and "Kids Before Cops."
The downtown protesters were joined by city residents who gathered earlier on Friday at the Happy Hill Park shelter for a Juneteenth event in the city's oldest black neighborhood.
The protesters stopped in front of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center on Church Street, where the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is located.
Qumekia Shavers, the president of the Young Democrats in Forsyth County, told the demonstrators to fight for justice, and she encouraged people to vote in the Nov. 3 elections.
"The injustice you see is not just on the lower level," Shavers said. "You better believe that is also on the top level.
"Vote to end injustice, especially in the black community," Shavers said. "We are in the mist of a pandemic, but we don't want anything to stop our vote."
Josue Jean Baptiste, an organizer and a teacher at Clemmons Middle School, told the protesters that Juneteenth has a sacred meaning to black Americans.
"The slaves found out that they were free," Baptiste said. "They celebrated and sang as they walked the streets."
Baptiste then urged the demonstrators to work to change the criminal justice and prison systems, support affirmative action, fight to end unfair police practices, and work to improve the country's immigration system.
"When we talk about race, there is a lot of divide in the country," Baptiste said. "People don't want to hear the God-honest truth."
As the protesters marched by the Forsyth County Jail, many inmates tapped loudly on the windows in their cells. Calvin Peña, an organizer, then led the demonstrators to chant to the inmates, "We see you. We love you."
When the demonstrators stopped again on Third Street near the jail and public safety center, nine members of the Great Vision Dance Company, performed for the crowd.
Before the performance, Devonte Wells of Winston-Salem told the demonstrators that, "We protest and we are reclaiming our cultural heritage."
"It's not illegal to be black," Wells said. "To our white brothers and sisters, we are not coming against you when we are reclaiming our cultural heritage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.