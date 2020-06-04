Bilaal Rivera leads demonstrators in chants Thursday as they march through the West End. neighborhood. The peaceful march was a call for justice for George Floyd and other black victims of deadly police violence in the country.
Onneya Carter kneels with her fellow demonstrators on West End Boulevard for nine minutes in remembrance of the nine minutes a Minneapolis Police officer kept George Floyd pinned with a knee on his neck.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Shivenna Barr raises her fist in the air Thursday as she prays with her fellow demonstrators at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter march through the West End neighborhood of Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Nearly 200 protesters marched peacefully through the city's West End neighborhood on Thursday , calling for justice for George Floyd and other black victims of deadly police violence in the country.
The protesters loudly chanted, "What's his name? George Floyd," and "No Justice, No Peace — No Racist Police," as they walked about 3 miles on roads such as Glade Street, West End Boulevard, West First Street and Hawthorne Road.
Most demonstrators wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Winston-Salem police officers blocked streets with their patrol cars to keep traffic away from the demonstrators during the march.
Floyd, 46, who lived in Minneapolis, died on May 25 when a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces a charge of second-degree murder, among other offenses, and three others at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Thursday's demonstration continued the city's pattern of peaceful protest.
Since May 29, people in Winston-Salem have demonstrated on the streets by marching, giving speeches, lying on the ground, shutting down traffic and shouting out Floyd's name. Demonstrators also called for justice for Breonna Taylor in Thursday's march.
Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend were in bed when a trio of armed police detectives knocked down their front door in Louisville, Ky. three months ago.. Gunfire erupted, killing Taylor, a black woman.
Alana Artis of Winston-Salem said she participated in the protest because she wanted to be part of history.
"I wanted to do my part," Artis said. "I want justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor."
Frankie Gist, a protest organizer, encouraged the demonstrators to conduct themselves in a proper way.
"I so glad everyone came out," Gist told the diverse group of protesters in a field next to the White Family YMCA on West End Boulevard. "Let's be peaceful because Winston-Salem has been an example for the world."
Many demonstrators carried signs such as "Black Lives Matter," "Silence is Violence," "We Stand Together," "Reparations Now," and "Listen To Black Voices." Other protesters carried signs such as "The Color of My Skin is Not a Threat" and "Let Us Live."
Courtney McMillian of Winston-Salem, another march organizer, said that the protesters' message was important.
"This protest is so beyond George Floyd," McMillian Said. "We are fighting systemic injustice."
Several alumni of Winston-Salem State University helped organize the protest, they said.
During their march, demonstrators chanted several slogans such as "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," "Whose Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter" and "No Trump. No KKK. No Racist U.S.A."
The protesters knelt near the intersection of West End Boulevard and Forsyth Street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which was the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee pressed against Floyd's neck.
"The pain you feel on your knees symbolizes the pain that he (Floyd) felt," Gist said.
Gist also encouraged the kneeling protesters to pray for their local law-enforcement officers.
"Pray for a better relationship with them," Gist said. "They are human just like us."
The protesters stopped and sat on Cloverdale Avenue near its intersection with Hawthorne Road. They sat there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, again to mark the time when the police officer had his knee on Floyd's neck.
"Think about it," Gist said to the demonstrators. "It could have been you."
Taylor Fortin of Winston-Salem said he participated in the protest because he wants city streets to be safe for both black and white residents.
"My black brothers and sisters should be safe out there as my kids are," Fortin said.
Protesting was the right thing to do, said Llewelyn Peña of Winston-Salem.
"If we don't look out for each other, who is going to look out for us," Peña said.
