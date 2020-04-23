The Forsyth County Public Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases county-wide to 143.
The two new cases are in line with the marginal increases seen in the local case total since last week. Of the 143 people diagnosed, 107 have recovered and five have died, according to the health department, leaving 31 active cases in Forsyth.
The state case total continues to rise, with more than 7,600 reported across North Carolina.
At least 253 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of people tested for the novel coronavirus continues to increase as well, with more than 96,000 North Carolinians tested for the virus.
While it’s unclear how many people in Forsyth have been tested, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he thinks testing capacity is about a week away from being sufficient for some regions of the state to begin relaxing stay-at-home orders.
“I think we can start relaxing to some extent,” Ohl said. “There’s some things we’re just going to have to get used to doing.”
Ohl said most outdoor activities, save for large sporting events, are probably safe to resume — including reopening playgrounds. Should the state or local government relax the stay-at-home orders, Ohl recommended people still not gather in groups larger than 50.
Asked why Forsyth had fewer COVID-19 patients than neighboring counties, Ohl said there is the possibility that healthcare facilities in some counties are testing more often than others but couldn’t be sure.
Ohl said he doesn’t have a specific number of tests needed in mind, but said the capacity to test all symptomatic people will be enough to begin the first phase of reopening Forsyth and the state as a whole.
“It doesn’t mean boom, everything goes back to normal,” he said. “If we go full normal we will get a second wave, no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Wake Forest Baptist and Novant have developed their own tests and no longer have to rely on commercial labs, Ohl said. The majority of results are available within 24 hours.
While testing supplies are close to being sufficient, Ohl said public health department’s ability to do contact tracing is probably weeks away before it’s sufficient.
Additionally, hospitals, including Wake Forest Baptist, are ramping up preparations to return to normal operating, including resuming outpatient care and performing non-emergency surgeries, Ohl said.
Novant announced Thursday it would resume certain non-essential elective surgeries and procedures, as well as select in-person wellness appointments, on May 4. Wake Forest Baptist said Thursday it would resume similar procedures in early May.
Ohl said social interaction can become more commonplace, as long as people maintain their personal space — meaning six-feet apart and avoiding close contact. People must be willing to isolate and self-quarantine if they are either diagnosed with COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has the virus.
