The N.C. High School Athletic Association's commissioner refuted reports that the association was ready to consider moving football to the spring, but Que Tucker said today that any proposal from member schools that "had merit" would be brought before the association's board of directors for consideration.
There were no major announcements during Tucker's news conference with media and the hour-plus Zoom conference focused primarily on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association is still awaiting word from Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on how public schools will reopen in August, Tucker said, as well as guidance from its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on whether practices will begin as scheduled Aug. 1 for fall sports. Against a backdrop of a record 994 people currently hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Tucker addressed a number of questions about potentially moving some sports to different seasons.
"I don't know what a date would be for us to flip sports," Tucker said. "What I can tell you is this: If we follow that line of reasoning, we have some schools right now that are already working out and conditioning and only the fall sports kids are out there working out. The spring sports kids are not out there, and that would have to be factored into any decision.
"If we're going to do that, which sports would we flip-flop?" Tucker added. "And if we flip-flop are we talking about moving football to starting after Christmas? Are we talking about football being a spring sport instead of football going into January, which is a part of the winter sports season? There are a lot of questions that would have to be answered before we could really come out and say here's the drop-dead date. Until we know a little bit more from our doctors and our researchers as to whether football can be played at all — because we know they're saying there's going to be another spike — what do we do about our spring sports athletes if we try to bring them on board to play in the fall and then we have to shut them down again?"
Tucker said that "clearly there would have to be enough notice for us to be able to flip sports and then make that kind of decision. I can tell you that's a buy-in that our membership would have to want to do. It's one thing for our football coaches to want to do this, but what do our softball coaches say? What do our baseball coaches say? What about those natural spring sports coaches and principals? I understand football coaches lobbying, but that's not what's going to tip the scale for me."
We'll have more highlights from Tucker's news conference soon.
