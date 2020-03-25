N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who lives in Winston-Salem, says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In a letter released today, Folwell said that he had a cough that worsened over the past weekend and was tested on Monday on the advice of his doctor.
Folwell, 61, was told Tuesday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
"I have quarantined myself and will follow the advice of my physician as to when I will be medically cleared to return to the office," Folwell said in a letter released to the public. "The staff at the Department of State Treasurer has been notified and, starting today, only those absolutely necessary for continuing business services will be in our building."
Folwell said he had taken a "long-planned trip" with his son and returned to Raleigh on March 16. Folwell didn't say where he and his son had gone on their trip.
"As many who know me can attest, I have a perennial cough that I believe is a reaction to my tendency to stutter as a child," Folwell wrote. "Upon my return to work, I experienced what I thought was my seasonal reaction to spring pollen, which has always severely accentuated my cough."
Aware of the coronavirus pandemic, Folwell said, he began monitoring his temperature and "saw no increase through the weekend even though my cough seemed to worsen."
Folwell said that his office would make sure "retiree checks still go out on time, the State Health Plan provides comprehensive health care coverage, and state banking operations continue uninterrupted."
Folwell is a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and represented the county for four terms in the N.C. House. He was elected state treasurer in 2016.
