Inmates from county jails will not be transferred to state prisons for at least the next 14 days, the N.C. Division of Prisons said in a news release.
Transfers of inmates within the prison system will be dramatically reduced. The order is effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The new directive is to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
North Carolina has more than 2,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. At least 313 people have died across the state.
Seven inmates in three different prisons — Johnston, Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions — have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread," Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, said in a statement. "It has gotten into three of our prisons, and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care."
The N.C. Sheriffs' Association supports the "stay-at-home" order for the prison system, which has 34,400 offenders. The order is in place from April 7 to April 21.
Inmates will be allowed to transfer for a limited number of reasons, including to comply with court orders, medical or mental health reasons and security purposes. Offenders who are scheduled to be released can be transferred to prisons closer to their home before they are let out of the system, according to the news release.
Across the country, there has been a push from organizations such as the ACLU to release as many prisoners and jail inmates as possible, arguing that they are especially vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.
In Forsyth County, local advocacy groups have called for Forsyth County officials to do more to lower the number of inmates at the jail. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said his office works daily with the sheriff's office and others to identify non-violent offenders who might be eligible for release.
The Forsyth County Jail has not announced any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The news release said that Correction Enterprises is making face shields, hospital-style gowns and washable face masks. Every staff member and inmate will get a face mask once enough are manufactured, according to the news release. The company is also producing sanitizer and hand lotion for all the prisons.
