North Carolina prisons will not accept any transfers from county jails for at least the next 14 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Eight inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said in an email. The eighth offender is the second one from the Johnston Correctional Institute. The others are from Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions.
The directive goes into effect at 6 p.m. today and will last through April 21.
North Carolina has nearly 2,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. At least 33 people have died across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” Todd Ishee, the commissioner of prisons, said in a statement. “It has gotten into three of our prisons, and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
Transfers of offenders within the system will also be drastically reduced, unless it is to comply with a court order, medical and mental-health reasons or security. Offenders who have completed their prison time and are scheduled to be released can be transferred to a facility closer to their home.
The N.C. Sheriffs’ Association supported the move.
Bull said Monday that about eight staff prison members have also self-reported that they are positive for the coronavirus.
“For almost a month now, the Division of Prisons has barred entry to any prison for a staff member who reported having a fever or other signs of respiratory illness,” he said. “We don’t want sick people to come to work in the prisons. We send them home and tell them to see their primary care physicians, who can order COVID-19 tests on their own.”
He said staff members have the option to not tell the prison system that they tested positive. The prison system has medical screening and anyone entering the prison has their temperature checked, including staff members.
Correction Enterprises also is making face shields, hospital-style gowns and washable face masks for staff members and offenders. The company is also making hand sanitizer and hand lotion that will be used in all the prisons. New offenders who come into the prison system must be quarantined for 14 days after medical screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms.
The latest action from the prison system comes as confirmed cases of coronavirus dramatically increase across the country. The death toll in the country is more than 10,500. Advocacy groups have increasingly demanded that prisons and jails release inmates, saying that they are at high risk of contracting the infection.
Locally, Guilford County has released inmates from the jail who are charged with low-level crimes and who have low bonds. Forsyth County officials have worked to release non-violent offenders and evaluate bonds of people who are in the jail. The daily population at the Forsyth County Jail has fallen below 700.
Bull said state prison officials have not made any decisions on releasing some offenders early and reducing the offender population.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep our staff, the offenders and everyone in our care safe during this difficult time,” he said. “Should any decisions be made regarding reducing the population, families will be notified.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.