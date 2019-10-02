The N.C. Supreme Court is hearing two cases today (Wednesday, Oct. 2) at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
The two cases will be heard in Courtroom 6A on the sixth floor of the courthouse. Oral arguments in the first began at 9:30 a.m. After a 30-minute break, the court was to hear the second at 11 a.m.
One case involves Cleveland County allegations that a man broke into a church and stole items. The second is from Wake County and involves dispute over insurance coverage of a house damaged by hail.
This is part of the Supreme Court's bicentennial celebration.
"On behalf of our community, I would like to welcome Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and the six associate justices to Winston-Salem," Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Todd Burke said in a news release. "This is a special opportunity to host the state's highest court during their bicentennial celebration."
According to the news release, the N.C. Supreme Court can only meet in two other cities outside Raleigh under state law. Those cities are Edenton and Morganton, but the N.C. General Assembly granted the court's permission to meet in other cities across the state during its bicentennial celebration.
The court sessions will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/NCcourts.
