RALEIGH — North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even though they did not meet mandated reading requirements.
News outlets report State Superintendent Mark Johnson in a memo released this week criticized the State Board of Education and former staff members of the Department of Public Instruction for “aggressive work-arounds” that he claims have “gutted” a program meant to ensure students can read proficiently before advancing to fourth grade.
Lawmakers approved the Read to Achieve program in 2012. Under the program, students are to be promoted based on their academic abilities, not age.
State Board Chairman Eric Davis is denying Johnson’s allegations. He says that if the board had enacted policies that were not in accordance with the law, the General Assembly would have already taken action.
The Republican Johnson wrote in his memo that he is working with local superintendents to “restructure the policies implementing” the program. Johnson has been feuding with the board since getting elected in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.