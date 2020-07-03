North Carolina reported Friday its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases as people across the state get set to celebrate Independence Day.
The 2,099 reported cases breaks the previous daily record for new cases set Wednesday, when the state reported 1,843 cases.
While the state is reporting record increases, Forsyth County has seen the number of new cases stagnate. The county reported 53 new cases Friday, a decrease from the 55 reported Thursday and the 81 reported Wednesday. For the last seven days, Forsyth County has averaged about 57 new cases a day, according to available data.
In a press conference Thursday, Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said he expects the number of new cases to continue to rise locally and across the state as people celebrate the July 4 holiday weekend.
“I think people are hearing the message but a lot of people are restless,” Swift said. “They want to get out, they want to get together, they want to be social. We’re encouraging people to limit gatherings to 25 or less outdoors and still limit it to 10 people indoors.”
While the state allows gatherings of up to 25 people, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday any celebrations should be kept to less than 10 people and be held outdoors.
“We don’t want to see Fourth of July be like Memorial Day for us,” Ohl said, referencing a series of outbreaks across the country linked to Memorial Day celebrations.
In a tweet Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper called Friday’s increase in cases “concerning,” and again urged people to wear their masks. North Carolina’s record number of new cases comes as governors across the country are beginning to reclose their states after seeing the virus surge.
Several larger cities, including Winston-Salem, canceled previously scheduled July 4 celebrations and firework displays in an effort to discourage large gatherings. However, some smaller communities will still hold public celebrations.
Rural Hall has an event Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. at Covington Memorial Park with food trucks and fireworks beginning at 9:30. Another event is scheduled Saturday in the town of King beginning at 10 a.m.
On Sunday at Piney Grove Middle School in Lawsonville, there will be food trucks, live music, and games starting at 6 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Stokes County, where Piney Grove Middle School is, has recorded just 133 cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department.
North Carolina also set a record for number of people hospitalized because of the virus, with 951 people now in the hospital. Forsyth County releases local hospitalization data once a week, usually on Mondays.
Forsyth County’s average new case rate, or the number of new cases on a given day, has remained largely flat for the last two weeks. There are variations day-to-day, but large spikes in new cases haven’t been seen in recent weeks, Swift said Thursday.
At least 3,185 people have tested positive for the virus in Forsyth County. It’s not clear how many people have recovered, as the county does not release that data on the weekends or on holidays. As of Thursday, 1,982 people had recovered from the virus and 37 had died in Forsyth County.
In Forsyth County, Swift said he’s seeing more new cases in the white and Black communities compared to recent weeks. As of Monday, 65% of the county’s cases were in the Latino community.
“Obviously we had such high numbers over several weeks in our Hispanic cases so we still have a high overall portion of Hispanic cases, but we’re starting to see that change,” Swift said. “This isn’t just a virus that affects one segment of the population. We’re all interconnected.”
Forsyth County usually releases race and ethnicity related data for COVID-19 cases on Mondays.
