Grocery chains and other essential retailers are being required by Gov. Roy Cooper to add additional layers of social distancing inside and outside their stores.
The new restrictions under Executive Order No. 131 go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and will last for at least 30 days.
The order, Cooper said, will provide statewide uniformity for social distancing restrictions for retailers.
Some steps are listed as requirements, some as strongly encouraged and some as encouraged.
For example, retailers are being required to adjust their emergency maximum occupancy to 20% of the stated fire capacity or five customers for every 1,000 square feet. The latter includes non-customer facing portions.
The order supersedes any local maximum occupancy retail requirements that conflict with the order.
Stores are required to have employees enforce the maximum occupancy at entrances and exits.
Stores must place marks outlining 6 feet of spacing at cash registers and other high-traffic areas, such as deli counters. Stores will be encouraged to have one-way traffic flow in their aisles, and "strongly encouraged" to use acrylic or plastic shields at cash registers.
They also must establish six feet of spacing for those waiting to enter the store. Some grocery stores have been using shopping carts for measuring the 6 feet.
Retailers are encouraged to have employees maintain 6 feet between one other and use cloth face coverings for employees in working areas that don't allow them to consistently stay 6 feet away.
Retailers are encouraged to provide hand sanitizer at entrance and exit points and use EPA-approved disinfecting wipes or sprays on shopping carts and baskets.
"We want to ensure that retail stores are as safe as possible for everyone so that no one is afraid to go out for basic necessities," Cooper said.
Cooper thanked the grocery and other retail stores already enhancing their social distance standards.
Cooper has not suggested a complete ban on in-store shopping, saying, “I know people have to go out to get groceries and other essential items.”
