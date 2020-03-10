Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary said the state has conducted 44 tests for the new coronavirus as of Tuesday morning and has expanded its number of test kits from 190 on Saturday to 350. The goal is having the ability to test another 1,500 individuals within a week.
Cohen said she is aware that some individuals have been tested through private methods and that the state will be informed of those that test positive.
"As testing is expanded, the number of confirmed positives will increase," Cohen warned.
DHHS has established a coronavirus-specific website for the public at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper, who on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in North Carolina, said that he doesn't plan to avoid large events, such as the ACC Tournament, because he’s not an at high-risk person. But he added, “I think people have to make their own decisions about that."
Cohen said that those age 65 and older who are healthy overall "should use their best judgment" about getting out in large public settings.
Testing supplies lacking
Cohen said North Carolina is not alone in lacking testing supplies.
The CDC has given DHHS officials approval to reach out directly to supply manufacturers, such as LabCorp of Burlington, as well as sign medicinal development agreements with Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill healthcare operations.
LabCorp began testing for coronavirus in its laboratories Thursday, though it does not collect specimens on suspected COVID-19 cases.
Instead, specimens are collected at healthcare facilities and sent to LabCorp. LabCorp says test results will be made available in as quickly as three days.
Among the proactive steps DHHS has taken: allowing Medicaid providers to bill for defined telephonic services; allowing for additional 90-day orders of generic and brand prescription drugs with no refill limits; reinforcing that co-pays are not required at time of office visit; encouraging providers to conduct more home visits for vulnerable populations and group-home settings; and allowing reimbursement for masks for ill patients requiring frequent transportation into public health-care settings, such as dialysis centers.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said he has received more emails from constituents about coronavirus over the past two weeks that he has received of any single issue.
"We need to communicate, communicate, communicate and be as transparent and keep (everyone) up to date," Lambeth said.
Cohen said she is concerned that some of the North Carolina individuals who have tested positive are being harassed "for bringing it here."
"Blame, stigma and harassment should not be tolerated. We need to lead with compassion and reason."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.