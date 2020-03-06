The State Department of Health and Human Services has identified North Carolina’s second case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a news release.
The state laboratory of public health tested a Chatham County man who traveled in February to an area of Italy that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The man, who tested positive, is doing well and is in isolation at his home, according to the health department.
His case is not related to the state’s other case, a Wake County resident who traveled to an affected nursing home in Washington state.
The state lab will send the collected samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of the positive test.
Novel coronavirus is not widespread in the state because it is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. To protect themselves from the new coronavirus, people should use the same measures they do to prevent the flu. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and covering coughs and sneezes.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
