The state House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would free up $218 million in start-up funding to revamp the state’s Medicaid program.
House Bill 555 has been the subject of a “gut-and-amend” strategy, starting as telemedicine legislation, then being remade with much of the Medicaid reform language in the Republican state budget compromise.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
The bill would serve as an interim funding mechanism for Medicaid transformation. It would be repealed if the approved state budget includes the same funding legislation.
The House approved concurrence changes by a 58-54 vote along party lines. A third reading could come as early as today.
On Tuesday, the Senate gave final approval to HB555 by a 25-19 vote.
Neither chamber has approved the bill with enough votes to override a possible veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Gov. Cooper’s administration has been actively involved in efforts to proceed with Medicaid transformation, so he should support funding for that process,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“But given the fact that the bill led to a partisan split as it moved through the legislature, it would come as no surprise to see Cooper use his veto stamp once again.
“He might tie the veto to yet another plea for lawmakers to enact Medicaid expansion.”
Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, and Senate majority leader, said Tuesday he believes Cooper could veto HB555.
He said that if that occurs, the start-up process for Medicaid transformation would be “on life support ... that his own (health secretary) supports and that was included in his own budget proposal.”
Changing Medicaid
Republicans said HB555 is a necessary step toward achieving a multiyear goal, and funding needs to be released to honor contracts already committed to by state health regulators.
Meanwhile, Democrats argued that the plan’s infrastructure is not ready and legislators need to take more time to “get the process right,” said Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham County.
Democratic senators brought up the 2013 debut of the controversial NC FAST system.
It was a $484 million expenditure for development, implementation and continuing support for the state’s claims-processing system for food stamps.
It was at the time the biggest information technology project in state government history.
Multiple state audits determined that DHHS, under former health Secretary Dr. Aldona Wos, rushed implementation of NC FAST and NCTracks in July 2013 even though it had been warned in a May 2013 audit that it had “failed to fully test the system, and the production testing process had flaws.”
It was 2017 before most of the kinks in the NC FAST network were worked out.
Rollout continues
One of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program’s history is underway with the enrollment period for prepaid health plans (PHPs) in the Triad and Triangle through Sept. 13.
If recipients do not choose a plan by Sept. 30, one would be chosen for them. In most instances, recipients will be able to be seen by the same providers they have now.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an HMO or PPO health-insurance plan.
PHP insurer contracts are at the heart of the Medicaid transformation, which will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
Now, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The new plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
HB555 includes quarterly tax assessments placed on hospitals and prepaid health plans.
