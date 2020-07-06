North Carolina has set another daily record for COVID-19 hospitalizations — 982 statewide — as the overall case count nears 75,000.
Hospitalizations, which rose by 33 from Saturday to Sunday, have been above 800 for 21 consecutive days in North Carolina.
There were 1,546 new cases reported for Sunday for a total of 74,529 since the onset of the pandemic, along with two additional deaths for a total of 1,398. The state experienced a record 2,099 new cases Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday a total of 55,318 North Carolinians, or 74.2%, have recovered.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County's COVID-19 cases continued to surge with 221 new cases over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for an overall total of 3,353. There were no coronavirus-related deaths over the four-day period.
The Forsyth health department reported 83 new cases Friday, 48 on Saturday, 57 on Sunday and 63 on Monday. Forsyth's highest daily case increase remains 162 on June 1.
Forsyth health officials report 2,040 individuals who have recovered, along with 37 deaths, for an active case count of 1,276
At least nine cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the county jail.
Forsyth health officials did not provide numbers on local hospitalizations or the ethic and racial breakdown of cases. A more detailed report is likely to be released Tuesday.
The health department plans to hold its next testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at SouthEast Plaza, 3067 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem.
There have been at least 11,501 cases of COVID-19 in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, with 251 reported deaths.
Public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
According to the Forsyth weekly surveillance report of June 29, the latest available, 11.4%, or 2,918, of the 25,679 individuals tested for the virus were determined to be positive.
By comparison, the state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 9% as of Monday. There have been 1.05 million North Carolinians tested.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the Phase 2 reopening limitations to July 17, citing the recent statewide increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Cooper also issued a statewide face mask mandate while in public.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
