At this year’s Thanksgiving table, it’s OK to pass around the mashed potatoes, turkey and macaroni and cheese, but it might be best to pass up the urge to talk politics given the political polarization in this country.
“I think at Thanksgiving, no one wants to be the turkey,” said Sam Gladding, professor of counseling at Wake Forest University.
By turkey, he means “fried or frying other people.”
“I think it’s always best to probably stay away from politics and other topics maybe like religion that may bring up controversies or disagreements between people,” Gladding said.
So what do you focus on instead?
And what do you do when Uncle Curtis just can’t stop himself from bringing up everything political?
Give thanks
Amber DeBono, associate professor of psychology at Winston-Salem State University, said people should turn to other topics.
“Focus on your work, your friends,” DeBono said. “Focus on what you’re thankful for because that is what the holidays is about.”
In addition to being thankful, Gladding recommended that people be grateful and gracious this time of the year.
“Enjoy the positives of one another rather than those aspects of life that may divide us,” said Gladding.
He referenced lyrics to the classic “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive”: “You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative.”
“While I don’t believe you can always eliminate all negatives, I think you can accentuate positives, and people are happier with each other and usually happier with themselves,” Gladding said.
Set ground rules and boundaries
Let people know up front what the ground rules are during the gathering.
“When people know the ground rules, they are much better mannered and experiences turn out much better than if it’s kind of a free for all,” Gladding said. “Just like in athletic events or artistic expression, some rules can guide us to be better than we are.”
He said that it is fine for people to be passionate about their political affiliations, “being blue or red,” for example, but it’s probably best to steer away from what might get people’s dander up.
He suggested saying, “For this occasion there’s a time out. You cannot cross that line because this is a political free zone.”
What about the rulebreakers?
Gladding said to let people know they’ll get penalized if they cross that line, but keep it light.
“We might have some cutout paper turkeys,” he said. “You don’t want to be the person that gets the turkey pinned on you.”
To avoid guests possibly getting indigestion, he also advised making an agreement before the Thanksgiving meal with those folks you know will break the rules.
“Even if you have somebody who is really ornery, get them to sign a little slip of paper like ‘I will not bring up politics.’” Gladding said. “Something fairly mild, but you could have it, and if by chance they get out of line, you can just kind of hold it up and say, ‘Remember our agreement?’”
He recommended no more than four rules with the main one being to ask folks to talk about themselves in a nonpolitical way or to invite others to talk about themselves about such topics as career, friendships and adventures.
Gladding also suggested that people look back over the year, reflecting on their lives and what they want to do in the future.
“It’s a time of friendship and of food and of reminiscing, so looking back and reflecting on what the year has been like, what one’s life has been like and what a person wants to do in the future,” he said.
What if political conversations simply can’t be avoided?
If that happens, DeBono said, be open-minded.
“I always find it important to hear the other side,” DeBono said. “I think that makes my understanding of their point of view better if I can hear what they are saying because we’re not watching the same news sources. We might learn things from each other if we can take a step back and just be open-minded.”
She suggested that people really listen to each other, “not just give lip service and pretend like we’re listening.”
But DeBono said it’s important to have boundaries, to be assertive and direct conversations elsewhere.
“But do it in a way that’s kind and respectful of other people and their views,” she said.
Gladding said there is usually at least one diplomat or peacemaker in a family to call on for help if things get out of control.
“He or she can step in to calm the waters,” he said.
Fun and games over electronics
Board games and family-oriented games that are conversational are a great way to keep people distracted from talking politics.
“It will take some time to create your own family game, but it’s a lot of fun,” Gladding said.
DeBono said she probably wouldn’t do games that require using a cellphone because it’s important at the Thanksgiving table to actually have conversations, fun and positive moments.
“We spend way too much time on our cellphones and our laptops and stuff like that when it should be a day of very little, if any at all, screen time,” she said.
Gladding suggested having a silly rule: “If it’s not a natural part of your body, you can’t bring it to the table.”
He said it’s OK to use electronics if there is an emergency phone call, for example, or people want to call a family member such as a grandparent, aunt or uncle, who couldn’t come to the gathering.
“People like to be included,” he said. “People like to be invited. People like to be excited. Thanksgiving and this time of year is perfect for all of that.”
