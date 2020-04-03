The Salvation Army has set up a national hotline for people who may be feeling overwhelmed during the coronavirus health crisis.

People can call the hotline at 844-458-4673 for emotional or spiritual support.

Trained Salvation Army pastors and employees are available to answer calls from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Shelley Henderson, the divisional communication director for North Carolina and South Carolina Salvation Army, said that the hotline, which started last week, has been a success.

“They are expanding the number of lines that we have open for people to call,” Henderson said.

