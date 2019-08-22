The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth and Davidson counties.
The warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.
At 3:51 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located near Winston-Salem to and 6 miles southeast of Bermuda Run, moving east at 30 mph, the weather service said.
The storms pack 60 mph wind gusts, the weather service said. Residents should find shelter, and stay away from windows.
The storms can damage roofs, siding and trees as well cause power outages, the weather service said.
Duke Energy Corp. reported that 998 of its customers in Forsyth County have lost power, according the company's website. Play was stopped at the Winston-Salem Open after the Wake Forest Tennis Complex lost power.
Guilford County had 192 outages, and Davidson County had 548 outages, Duke Energy said.
Several trees have fallen throughout Winston-Salem, causing the power outages, said Julie Koppang, a city public-safety communications supervisor. No injuries have been reported.
The storms likely will affect Winston-Salem, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, the Linwood community in Davidson County, Lewisville, Walkertown and Rural Hall, the weather service said.