The National Weather Service has issued a another freeze warning for much of central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.
The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service said.
Temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday will range between 30 to 32 degrees, the weather service said. Urban areas will be slightly warmer.
Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the weather service said. Residents should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold temperatures.
Monday's forecast in Winston-Salem calls for areas of frost before 9 a.m. and then a high temperature near 60 degrees with increasing clouds. The low temperature Monday night will be around 41 degrees amid mostly cloudy skies.
