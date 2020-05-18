Wake Forest School of Medicine and the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity are hosting a virtual National Day of Prayer at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Goldie S. Byrd, the director of the Maya Angelou Center, will host. James Forbes, the senior minister emeritus of Riverside Church in New York, will be the keynote speaker.
Fifteen religious leaders will be prayer facilitators, including gospel legend Pastor Shirley Ceasar. The prayer facilitators also include Rev. John Mendez of Emmanual Baptist Church and Rev. Lamonte Williams of Diggs Memorial United Holy Church. Williams also works at May Angelou Center for Health Equity.
The National Day of Prayer will be broadcast on YouTube and on Facebook Live.
