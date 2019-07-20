If you thought poppin’ a wheelie on your Huffy bike made you cool, you haven’t seen the kind of acrobatic tricks that flatland BMX riders can perform.
About 50 of them from North America, including some of the best in the world, will be at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., today for a national competition, bringing a little X-Games flavor to the music venue.
Bryan Huffman of Winston-Salem will ride in the pro division.
“I don’t really like this description, but a lot of people refer to this as break dancing on a bike,” Huffman said. “It’s more like performing intricate tricks on flat ground.”
With such names as Time Machine and Hitchhiker, those tricks involve a series of technical moves that require balance, control and precision.
People fall. A lot.
“It’s really hard at the beginning. Everything feels impossible,” said Austin Luberda, who drove from St. Louis on Friday for a practice session at The Ramkat. “The only thing that is holding you back is you and your bike.”
Saturday’s contest will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the pro riders competing last. It’s part of the American Flatland Association riding series, which also included competitions in Huntington Beach, Ca., and Detroit.
Huffman has been competing in flatland contests for years. He helped bring the event to Winston-Salem with the help of his friend Bryan Ledbetter, one of the owners of The Ramkat.
Ledbetter rode flatland BMX for years before retiring in 2011.
The Ramkat, he said, is an ideal venue for the competition. It’s flat and air-conditioned. Lots of these contests are held in parking lots. The Ramkat also has a balcony, a great spot to watch the riders. Today’s event, which is free, will include a DJ and a public announcer who will describe the tricks being performed.
Riders will have two minutes to perform their best tricks in front of judges who will score them on consistency, difficulty, variety and originality.
“You don’t want to do thing somebody else is doing,” Huffman said.
Flatland BMX began in Southern California. The 1986 movie, “Rad,” directed by Hal Needham, helped spread the sport to the masses. The X-Games came along about 10 years later, giving it another boost.
Though not as popular as it once was, flatland BMX enjoys a huge following in Japan.
“As a spectator sport, it’s entertaining and quick-paced,” Huffman said. “And everyone has different styles.”