The North Carolina NAACP called on Winston-Salem Police to conduct a full investigation into the death of a man at Hanes Mall to determine whether the fatal shooting was racially motivated.
Julius "Juice" Sampson, a black man, was killed Monday in the parking lot of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall. Robert Anthony Granato, who is white, has been charged in his death.
Though social media is rife with anecdotes that Granato targeted Sampson because he was black, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Tuesday that investigators have not uncovered any evidence indicating the shooting was racially motivated.
Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the president of the state NAACP, said his organization will remain vigilant in making sure that all angles of this shooting are investigated.
"We are always concerned that there might not be (a full investigation) because it's not always that our voices are heard," Spearman said at a press conference that also included local and regional NAACP officials. "So we always run the risk of that occurring, and then there are occasions that the expectation is that the African American community may not say anything and investigations do not happen to be launched. So we're here to put folk on call that we're making demands and were going to stand behind those demands we make."
Spearman referenced Granato's Instagram account, which included several photos of him holding guns and videos of him shooting them. One picture from 2014 shows Granato standing with another young man, wearing shirts saying "Murica" and him displaying what appears to be the OK hand signal that some people associate with support for white supremacy.
"Some have referred to Robert Anthony Granato as a white supremacist and characterized the shooting as a hate crime," he said. "We don't know."
However, the Instagram images, Spearman said, are "dangerous and something very disturbing."