The N.C. Supreme Court won’t review a lower appellate court’s decision to uphold a Winston-Salem man’s murder conviction.
Billy Jackson Simmons III, 38, was convicted in September 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of Acara Demond Goldsmith. Goldsmith, a taxi driver, was found on Nov. 10, 2016 in the backyard of a house after a shooting. He died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from a gunshot wound to a major artery.
Simmons is serving more than 30 years in prison for the murder and a gun-possession charge.
Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Simmons shot Goldsmith during an argument between the two men.
The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Simmons’ conviction in January. Simmons had argued that Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court should not have allowed prosecutors to admit as evidence calls Simmons made while he was held at the Forsyth County Jail. He alleged that allowing those calls into the trial unfairly prejudiced jurors against him.
Simmons also argued that Gottlieb was wrong to include a jury instruction that says jurors cannot consider self-defense if there is evidence that a defendant started the confrontation. In this case, witnesses testified that Simmons approached Goldsmith and that Goldsmith was running away when Simmons shot him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.