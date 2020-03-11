In his latest briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is struggling to test more people for the virus.
The number of people confirmed with having coronavirus remains at seven, he said.
"We have not gotten the supplies that we needed to continue testing the way we want to," Cooper said Wednesday afternoon at a televised news conference. He said the state was relying on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the tests, which involve an extraction process.
"We’re missing part of the extraction process," said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director.
However, LabCorp has developed a different test and is processing samples they receive from physicians or other authorized health care providers, Cooper said. Officials did not immediately know how many people in the state have been tested through LabCorp.
The Burlington-based company's test does not require the extraction process used in the CDC-provided tests.
Tilson said the state's laboratory has only been able to test about 250 people, although it has also done some validation testing for LabCorp to confirm positive results.
"The challenge is exactly when we will be able to test everybody who needs to be tested," she said. State officials are unsure when they will be able to answer that question.
"LabCorp is likely to run into its own supply challenge," Tilson said.
Meanwhile, Cooper advised people to wash their hands frequently (for 20 seconds), use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their face, cover their face when coughing and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of the flu.
For those at highest risk, people 65 and older or those with underlying health issues — such as lung disease — or compromised immune systems, Tilson advised additional precautions. Those include avoiding large crowds, cruises and nonessential air travel.
For event organizers, Tilson said they should advise people to not attend if they are at high risk of contracting the virus or if they are sick.
The virus is spread by respiratory droplets that can travel between 3 to 6 feet, Tilson said.
State officials are especially concerned for those who are in "confined communities," such as nursing homes and correctional facilities, Cooper said.
The primary objective is to find ways to get more people tested, state officials said.
"The more people that we can get tested the more we will know," Cooper said. "This is a fluid and evolving situation. We want to make decisions based on facts and data."
