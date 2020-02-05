The N.C. State Bar is alleging that a Walkertown lawyer who has helped lead a white supremacist organization has failed to cooperate in an investigation into his handling of client funds.
Harold Ray Crews has served as the chairman of the League of the South’s North Carolina chapter. League of the South, which is headquartered in Killen, Ala., was formed in 1994 and promotes white Southern nationalism. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists it as a hate group.
In 2019, a Wake County judge granted an order prohibiting Crews from handling clients’ money. According to a consent order, the N.C. State Bar had received information that Crews allegedly mishandled entrusted client funds. The order does not contain details of the allegations, such as how much money he is accused of mishandling or whether more than one client is involved.
On Jan. 8, Donald C. Prentiss, the chairman of the State Bar’s Disciplinary Hearing Commission, filed an order to show cause. The order was posted Wednesday on the State Bar’s website.
According to that order, there is “clear, cogent and convincing evidence that the respondent, Harold R. Crews, is noncompliant with the investigation of grievance.”
The order doesn’t go into detail about how Crews is being noncompliant.
A hearing in Crews’ case is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Raleigh. Katherine Jean, the State Bar’s legal counsel, did not immediately return a message Wednesday request for comment.
Efforts to contact Crews were unsuccessful Wednesday. The office number listed on the State Bar’s website appeared to be disconnected. Other phone numbers associated with Crews’ office also appeared to have been disconnected.
It is not clear what role Crews currently has with League of the South, but in 2017, the group played a significant role in the white “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
During that rally, white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring two dozen others. Fields was convicted of murder and other crimes in state and federal courts and received two life sentences.
League of the South and other white nationalist and neo-Confederate groups were protesting that city’s decision to remove a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park.
Crews obtained an arrest warrant from a city magistrate in Charlottesville two months after the rally for DeAndre Harris, a then-20-year-old black man who was severely beaten in a parking garage by a group of white nationalists. Crews accused Harris of hitting him in the face with a flashlight during the altercation.
He told a magistrate that he had been permanently scarred from the alleged assault. Harris was ultimately acquitted of the charge. Three men were convicted of beating Harris.
Crews has been practicing law since 1999.
He is still prohibited from writing checks or withdrawing funds from his clients’ accounts. The Wake County judge also ordered Crews to provide the State Bar with records and other information about how he handled his previous clients’ accounts.
