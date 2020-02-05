Local and statewide Republicans and Democrats disagreed Wednesday on the U.S. Senate’s vote to acquit President Donald Trump of the charges in two articles of impeachment.
Republicans said the impeachment inquiry was a pointless partisan exercise while Democrats argued that Trump’s actions made it necessary to remove him from office.
U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both North Carolina Republicans, voted not guilty on both articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that U.S. House Democrats had approved against Trump in late December.
Burr, a Winston-Salem native, said in a statement that he voted to acquit the president on both articles partly because he didn’t think the House proved its case against Trump.
“To remove a U.S. president from office, for the first time in our history, on anything less than overwhelming evidence of ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ would effectively overturn the will of the American people,” Burr said.
“The House had ample opportunity to pursue the answers to its inquiry in order to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “They chose not to do so. Instead, investigators followed an arbitrary, self-imposed timeline dictated by political, rather than substantive, concerns. When due process threatened to slow down the march forward, they took shortcuts.”
Tillis, who is running for a second term in this year’s elections, echoed Burr.
“This entire impeachment effort was motivated by partisan politics and a desire to remove the president from office instead of allowing the American people to decide his fate at the ballot box in November,” Tillis said in a written statement. “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and House Democrats denied the president basic due process rights from the start and ultimately presented a weak case for removal that was rejected by the Senate.
“The President has been acquitted and we now need to move on,” Tillis said. “I’m committed to continuing my work to deliver more results for North Carolinians to keep our economy and military strong.”
Wayne Goodwin, the chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, criticized the Senate’s vote and attacked Tillis for voting to acquit Trump.
“The president abused the power of his office and then relied on subservient senators like Thom Tillis to cover it up,” Goodwin said in a statement. “Even before this process began, Tillis made it clear that he had no intention of honoring his oath to ‘do impartial justice’ and pursue the facts in this case.
“Today’s vote will follow Sen. Tillis for the rest of his life, starting with this November when North Carolinians replace him with an independent voice they can finally trust to put our state’s interests before personal political calculations,” Goodwin said.
Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said he was surprised and pleased that U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict Trump of one of the articles — abuse of power.
“The House did prove its case against the president,” Johnson said. “If the Senate had voted to have witnesses, we might have had a different outcome.”
John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University, said he wasn’t surprised by the Senate’s vote to acquit Trump or the House’s vote to impeach him.
“We are living in a politically polarized era, where members of Congress rarely cross the aisle to vote with the other party on contentious issues,” Dinan said in an email. “And this proved true on the Trump impeachment, as only four Democratic House members declined to support at least one impeachment article and only one Senate Republican voted to support one of the impeachment articles.
“Other than these exceptions, House and Senate members stuck to their party positions in the votes on impeachment,” Dinan said.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, said, “Before President Trump even stepped foot into the Oval Office, calls for impeachment echoed throughout the halls of Congress.
“After five months of a partisan, divisive drive of impeachment at the expense of consensus-based, bipartisan solutions in Congress, the Senate put this partisan impeachment sham to an end,” Foxx said. “Finally, Congress can get back to work and deliver on the priorities of the American people.”
Michael Whatley, the chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, said in a written statement that the Senate’s vote to acquit Trump was appropriate.
“Given that the Congressional Democrats failed to either allege or prove that President Trump committed any crime, let alone a high crime or misdemeanor, we strongly believe that the U.S. Senate has done the right thing in voting to acquit the president and bring this impeachment episode to an end,” Whatley said.
Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, thanked Tillis, Burr and U.S. Rep Mark Meadows, R-11th, “and our entire delegation for their support of the president throughout this sham impeachment process. President Trump will continue to lead this country to a better economy, with more jobs, and a create a safer border.”
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-13th, said the impeachment investigation of Trump’s actions was the wrong approach for the country.
“As anticipated, this effort to remove the elected president of the United States with no evidence of an impeachable crime left the country even more divided and polarized,” Walker said. “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi knew this, but thought appeasing the most radical liberals in her caucus was more important than the stability and prosperity of our nation. It’s time to move on and get back to work.”
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-12th, said she was concerned that nearly every Senate Republican voted to acquit the president.
“A vote to acquit is really a vote to quit: to quit defending the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’’ Adams said, adding, “The president is not an emperor. It’s not in our national interest to treat him like one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.