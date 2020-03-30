State Republican leaders can join an appeal of a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block North Carolina’s voter ID law, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.
Friday’s ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means that House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger can participate in oral arguments to overturn U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs’ preliminary injunction of the voter ID law. Biggs issued her ruling on Dec. 31, 2019, after holding a hearing in federal court in Winston-Salem.
The legal battle over the photo ID law began after state Republican leaders passed the legislation in December 2018. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation but Republicans had enough votes to override Cooper’s veto. The N.C. NAACP and several local chapters, including one in Winston-Salem, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law and alleging racial discrimination.
Biggs’ decision meant that voters didn’t have to show any photo ID in the March 3 primary. What’s up in the air is whether the law will be implemented in the November election. Both a federal lawsuit and a lawsuit filed in Wake Superior Court are pending. The three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals barred the photo ID law while the Wake County lawsuit is pending. Last week, the N.C. Court of Appeals issued an order saying that the full 15-member court will not review the matter.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office has already filed an appeal with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of Biggs’ ruling. Moore and Berger have filed an amicus brief in support of overturning Biggs’ ruling. Moore and Berger also sought an emergency stay of Biggs’ order, which Biggs has never ruled on.
In her 60-page decision, Biggs said she found compelling evidence that state Republican legislators acted with racially discriminatory intent in passing the photo ID law. She cited North Carolina’s long history of racial discrimination in voting and said that history could not be disentangled from how this latest legislation was passed. Biggs also noted that black and Hispanic voters are less likely to have photo IDs than white voters. She also said in her ruling that she saw evidence that legislators specifically excluded certain types of photo IDs that black and Hispanic voters are more likely to have.
In court papers, state attorneys have argued that the photo ID law is not racially discriminatory — more photo IDs are acceptable and people can get a free ID from either their county board of elections or from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. They also argue that the law’s reasonable impediment component allows virtually anyone to cast a ballot, even if they don’t have a photo ID.
It is unclear when the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the matter. It could take months before the court issues a decision.
