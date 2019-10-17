A Winston-Salem doctor, Anne Litton White, will pay a $1,000 fine to resolve a more than two-year investigation into her practice by the N.C. Medical Board.
The board of directors approved the fine Thursday in a consent order signed by White on Oct. 9.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
The fine, and a requirement for White to continue to comply with an August 2018 consent order, represent a settlement that averted another hearing Thursday into her professional conduct. The fine must be paid by Nov. 16.
It is the fifth time White has been subject to a Medical Board notice of charges and allegations; the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2017. The latest potential hearing was continued three times from the initial Oct. 18, 2018, date.
Her license has been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018. Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.
“The settlement resolves all outstanding and pending charges against Dr. White,” said Brian Blankenship, the board’s deputy general counsel.
“The General Statutes do not list a specific amount for a fine. It’s part of the negotiated settlement.”
The second hearing was expected to center on three allegations against White’s practice: having 40 containers of expired medication and solutions that were more than 10 years old; having an unlicensed physician assist White with a procedure; and a patient who wanted a tattoo removed filing a complaint that he or she had been burned because the setting on a laser was alleged to have been set too high.
Instead, the consent order focused on two different claims.
In December 2017, White declined to provide a refund to a client who requested cancelling a previously scheduled procedure. The client cited being given advice by another medical provider related to a pre-existing medical condition.
White negotiated a refund in July 2018, leading to the dismissal of the December 2017 complaint.
The second complaint came in July 2018 related to unspecified services a client received in February 2018.
“The facts are that she has an active (medical) license and she has been compliant with the August 2018 consent order,” Blankenship said.
The father-son attorney team of Dan Blue II and Dan Blue III, which represent White, could not be immediately reached for comment on the settlement.
The May 2018 notice of allegations listed charges and allegations, among them that White reused syringes and dermatological products on multiple patients. Those actions would violate state medical standards.
White also was accused of giving her approval to keep, for months and in non-biohazard settings, small plastic bags of human fat and blood that had been drawn during liposuction procedures. Employees complained of a sickening smell as the residue decomposed over time.
The board took emergency action against White in May 2018, ordering an indefinite license suspension and set a June 2018 hearing.
However, White’s attorneys were able to gain May 16 a temporary restraining order against the board’s ruling from a Wake County Superior Court judge.
In June 2018, the board determined that White acted with unprofessional conduct in not meeting acceptable standards for medical care at her practice.
The board, however, did not determine that she acted with “immoral and dishonorable conduct” with her practices and procedures during a period from June 2014 to February 2018.
The board ruled at that time to give White an indefinite suspension.
However, the suspension was stayed outside a 20-day active sentence that covered May 7-16, 2018, and July 16-26, 2018.
The board did not assess a fine in June 2018, but it put White on probation for three years and required her to pay for professional monitoring of her practice for three years.
Jean Brinkley, the medical board’s communications specialist, said the monitoring requirement, which focuses on how White’s practice handles injections and liposuction procedures, “is not inexpensive and is a sign of the steps the board is taking to protect the public.”
Blue II said in June 2018 that White chose to comply with the decision and that the 20-day active suspension was acceptable in that the board recognized White’s efforts to resolve the concerns the board had expressed.
Among previous charges raised against White was that she marketed herself as a board-certified dermatologist when she wasn’t, and that she used medications that at the time the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hadn’t approved.
