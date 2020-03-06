The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has identified North Carolina’s second case of the novel coronavirus, it said Friday a news release.
The state’s public-health lab in Raleigh tested a Chatham County man who in February traveled to an area of Italy that now has an outbreak of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy. His fever resolved and symptoms were improving, the DHHS said, and he flew back to the U.S. the next day. He was a contact to a case in Georgia and the Georgia Department of Health notified North Carolina health officials.
The man, who tested positive, is doing well and is in isolation at his home, according to the DHHS, which didn’t provide his name.
His case isn’t related to the state’s other coronavirus case, a Wake County resident who traveled to an affected nursing home in Washington state, the DHHS said.
The state lab will send the collected samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of the positive test.
COVID-19 is not widespread in the state because it is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the DHHS said. To protect themselves, people should use the same measures they do to prevent the flu: Wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes.
People with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call 866-462-3821 toll-free. The help line is staffed by N.C. Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
