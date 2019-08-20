The N.C. House voted 62-53 Tuesday afternoon to approve a bill that would force the state’s 100 sheriffs to cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement on detainers to hold jail inmates who might be in the country illegally.
ICE detainers can keep people behind bars for longer than they would normally be jailed on their charges.
The legislation, HB370, will go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper, who has said he opposes the bill but hasn’t said publicly whether he will veto it.
Asked for comment Tuesday, the governor’s office referred to Cooper’s comments from June.
“As the former top law enforcement officer in our state, I know that current law allows us to lock up and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status,” the governor said.
“This bill isn’t about that — in addition to being unconstitutional, it’s about scoring political points and using fear to divide us.”
The House voted on the measure mostly along party lines after its members debated the legislation for about 90 minutes. Republicans said the bill would protect public safety and that it targets jail inmates who have been charged with crimes and who are illegally living in the U.S.
Democrats said the bill is unconstitutional and unnecessary and would keep undocumented immigrants who are crime victims from reporting offenses to law enforcement agencies.
Civil rights groups and immigrant advocacy organizations also oppose legislation, saying that it’s unconstitutional and unfairly targets urban black sheriffs who have said they will not work with ICE agents in their counties.
State Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, the bill’s sponsor, said that ICE will continue to enforce federal immigration law in North Carolina no matter what happens with the bill.
“The sheriffs’ job is to do everything they can possibly do to protect the citizens in their communities,” Hall said during the floor debate.
State Rep. Derwin Montgomery, D-Forsyth, said he opposes the bill. Montgomery said ICE detainers are requests from ICE agents, and they are not valid arrest warrants.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County opposes the bill.
“What I have said from the beginning is that we are a law-abiding law enforcement agency,” Kimbrough said Tuesday. “While I do not currently agree with the proposed bill, I will always do what is legal, and we will enforce this if it becomes law.”
Earlier Tuesday, the House Rules, Calendar and Operations Committee approved changes to the legislation. The committee consists of 15 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
During the committee’s hearing, Hall said that the legislation targets illegal immigrants who are charged with criminal offenses in North Carolina and are being held in county jails.
Hall also said the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association supports the bill and worked with some legislators on changes to the legislation.
The first version of the bill included a provision that, if a sheriff doesn’t follow the legislation’s guidelines, that sheriff could incur fines of up to $25,500 per day.
The bill’s latest version removes that language.
The early version was passed by the N.C. House on April 3 by a 63-51 vote, mostly along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The N.C. Senate voted 25-18 on June 24 to approve an amended version of the bill.
The retooled legislation outlines a process in which a judge or magistrate would order whether an inmate should be held on the detainer request based on whether the inmate is the same person identified in an ICE request.
The inmate could be held for up to 48 hours after a prisoner would otherwise be qualified for release on bond.
The bill would allow a superior court judge to remove a sheriff or police officer who does not follow the legislation’s provisions and cooperate with ICE agents.