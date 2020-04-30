The flu season in North Carolina may be nearing an end after no flu-related deaths were reported last week, the N.C. Division of Public Health said Thursday.
However, there were six deaths reported from previous weeks. That brings the total number of deaths so far this flu season to 183.
That includes the first death for the week that ended April 18 and an additional death (up to seven) for the week that ended March 28.
The traditional end of the six-month season is March 31, although cases can linger into early May.
By comparison, as of Thursday, the state has experienced 378 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past seven weeks.
Of the additional flu-related deaths, four were ages 65 and older and two were ages 50 to 64.
The health division doesn’t release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 183 who have died so far this flu season, 103 were 65 or older, 52 were ages 50 to 64, 21 were ages 25 to 49, three were ages 5 to 17 and two each were ages 18 to 24 and birth to age 4.
The number of reported flu cases increased week over week from 697 to 716. The seasonal peak was 7,201 cases, which occurred in the week that ended Feb. 8.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions that the weekly count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported.
On Jan. 8, all of the Triad’s main hospital systems began prohibiting visitors 12 years and younger because children are more likely to get sick and spread the flu. Those hospitals include Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers in Winston-Salem and Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Exceptions may be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.
On March 11, all of the Triad’s main hospital systems put in place more stringent restrictions on visitors because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. No one who is not an immediate family member — even if healthy and regardless of age — should visit patients “unless absolutely necessary.”
The number of deaths in North Carolina’s past flu seasons, at this point totaled 206 in 2018-19, 382 in 2017-18, 215 in 2016-17, 48 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 105 in 2013-14.
At the end of past seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
