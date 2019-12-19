The number of North Carolinians who have died during the current flu season has climbed to six, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
There was an individual over age 65 who died during the week that ended Dec. 14.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions that the weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release the victims’ hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the six who have died, five were age 65 and older and one was in the 25- to 49-age group.
There were 2,447 cases of flu-like cases reported in the state last week, up from 2,274 during the week that ended Dec. 7.
The majority confirmed flu virus to date has been B (unknown) type with 280 of 544 cases, followed by A (unknown) type at 188, 56 of the H1N1 type and 20 of the A(H3) type.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has lingered well into April and May during some seasons. For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to be completed with the week that ends May 16.
The peak of the season tends to be mid-December through February. Vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older.
In North Carolina, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season, 13 deaths in 2017-18, four deaths in 2016-17, 60 deaths in 2015-16, 219 deaths in 2014-15 and 107 deaths in 2013-14.
At this time of the flu seasons, there were nine deaths in 2018-19, 391 deaths in 2017-18, 218 deaths in 2016-17, no deaths in 2015-16, seven deaths in 2014-15 and nine deaths in 2013-14.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
Nationally, about 68% of people 65 and older were vaccinated last season, while those 18 to 49 years old were the least vaccinated at 35%.
“It’s hard to predict how much flu activity will be seen in our state any given year, but the department encourages everyone to protect themselves, their families and other people around them by getting vaccinated against the flu,” DHHS said in a statement.
“Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.