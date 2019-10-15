The N.C. Court of Appeals issued a decision Tuesday that may put an end to a long-simmering legal dispute involving allegations that Forsyth County clerks conspired with others to steal more than $1.4 million from a Winston-Salem woman’s estate.
At the center of the court’s decision is a lawsuit filed in 2015 in Forsyth Superior Court against Susan Frye, who retired as Forsyth County clerk of court this year; Bryan Thompson, a public administrator who was appointed guardian of the woman’s estate; and several other people. No one has ever been criminally charged based on the allegations in the lawsuit.
In its ruling issued Tuesday, the appellate court upheld a Forsyth County judge’s decision to dismiss most of the lawsuit in 2016 and 2018 because it failed to make sufficient allegations of fraud and a criminal conspiracy.
The three-judge appellate panel did, however, vacate Judge John O. Craig’s 2018 decision to deny a motion to reconsider those dismissals. The court ruled, based on technical legal ground,s that Craig should have dismissed the motion to reconsider instead of denying it. A judge will have to issue a new decision in line with the appellate court’s ruling on that motion to reconsider.
Essentially, the lawsuit will likely be over once that is done.
Reginald Alston, who filed the lawsuit, will have to decide whether to petition the N.C. Supreme Court to review the appellate court’s ruling. Alston did not immediately return a message Tuesday requesting comment.
“We’re happy,” Andrew Fitzgerald, one of Thompson’s attorneys, said Tuesday.
Pam Duffy, also an attorney for Thompson, said the court found that Alston failed to state valid claims in the lawsuit, including those of false representation and actual damages.
Even though Alston filed the lawsuit four years ago, the overall legal dispute goes back much further. It started in 2007, when the family of Mary Thompson, a former nurse and businesswoman, challenged Bryan Thompson’s appointment as guardian of the estate. (Bryan Thompson and Mary Thompson, who died in 2014, are not related.) Bryan Thompson’s role as guardian of the estate was to manage Mary Thompson’s property and financial affairs after she was declared incapable of making those decisions on her own.
Alston has contended in legal papers that Bryan Thompson was illegally appointed because Teresa Hinshaw, a former assistant Forsyth County clerk, failed to file-stamp — essentially, enter — orders declaring that Mary Thompson was mentally incompetent and that Bryant Thompson was her guardian.
According to Alston, the failure to file-stamp those orders made everything Bryan Thompson ever did with Mary Thompson’s estate illegal.
The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled in 2014 that the appointment of Bryan Thompson was “without legal authority” because Hinshaw’s order on mental incompetency was not file-stamped.
Frye has said that was a mistake and that it had been standard practice for clerks to not stamp orders that had been prepared or executed by representatives in the clerk’s office. That policy has been changed, she has said.
And Frye retroactively file-stamped the orders, an action that the N.C. Court of Appeals later found to be proper.
Alston has alleged that everything having to do with Bryan Thompson’s appointment was intentionally fraudulent. He has alleged in court papers that Thompson, several Forsyth County clerks and others conspired in a criminal enterprise to illegally take over the estates of Mary Thompson and other people and steal their assets. Alston alleged that Bryan Thompson stole monthly retirement checks, Social Security checks, commissions, and all of her real and personal property. Alston has estimated the value of her estate at between $1.4 million and $1.6 million.
Attorneys for Bryant Thompson have argued in court that Alston’s numbers aren’t right and that he has no evidence showing anything fraudulent happened. According to a motion Bryan Thompson’s attorneys filed in Forsyth Superior Court, Mary Thompson had 48 properties that at one point they were valued at $1 million. But by 2012, a bankruptcy report indicated a net value of $66,120 for the properties.
Bryan Thompson sold seven of the properties, and then, after he filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the estate in 2011, the bankruptcy trustee sold 12 other properties. Another 29 properties were legally abandoned.
At a 2018 hearing on the lawsuit, Duffy, one of Bryan Thompson’s attorneys, said there was no evidence that he had bought a car, house or anything else for personal benefit with money from the estate.
The N.C. Court of Appeals said Alston failed to allege that Mary Thompson or any other party “suffered any actual damages or losses as a result of any of Thompson’s actions.”
“Plaintiff’s conclusory allegations that Thompson’s seemingly-legitimate exercise of his authority as Decedent’s guardian amounted to fraud cannot survive Defendants’ motions to dismiss,” the court ruled.
