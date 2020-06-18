N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State both announced Thursday that they have canceled the bulk of their homecoming events.
The two universities said they won't hold their traditional week-long in-person homecoming celebrations this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But both homecoming football games are still scheduled to be played.
News releases from both universities are below.
Here's the news release that A&T issued Thursday:
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 18, 2020) — In response to health and safety concerns relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will forgo all in-person homecoming activities for the 2020-21 academic year with the exception of the football game this fall.
“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although we are deeply disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”
Currently, the football game is scheduled to take place on Oct. 31, with reduced fan capacity, pending state restrictions. The departments of Athletics and Campus Enterprises will share additional details for the game, complete football season and related activities such as tailgating, operational plans and fan engagement at a later date.
Homecoming week was to run Oct. 25 - Nov. 1. The weeklong celebration traditionally draws total attendance of more than 100,000 to its long schedule of events, and has an economic impact estimated by local municipal officials of more than $10 million on the Greensboro economy, with visitors coming in from across the state and around the country.
While the university is carefully considering other opportunities for virtual celebrations, none have been solidified at this moment. Additional information about the university’s response to COVID-19 and return to campus protocols is available at www.ncat.edu/coronavirus.
And here is Thursday's news release from Winston-Salem State:
Based on guidance from public health officials, feedback from alumni, and the university’s overriding concern for the health and well-being of the Ram Family, Winston-Salem State University has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Homecoming events.
The week-long celebration, originally slated for Sept. 13-19, was expected to bring more than 10,000 people to the campus to participate in nearly 40 events. The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of guests, but also the individuals who study, live, and work on campus.
The goal of this decision is simple: to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community and beyond to gather in large groups. Officials wanted to make this decision early enough for people to change their travel plans for September.
Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of North Carolinians’ lives; the university regrets that its traditional Homecoming festivities are among the casualties of this pandemic. Depending on North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, university leaders hope to invite alumni and friends to an event in spring 2021.
For the latest updates on WSSU’s COVID-19 response, please visit our Coronavirus website.
