With an endorsement — although a divided one — from the city’s Finance Committee, the Winston-Salem City Council will consider buying the former U.S. Bankruptcy Court building on Monday.
The city would buy the building on South Liberty Street for $1.65 million and then lease it to the New Winston Museum for $1 per month, so that the museum can move forward with plans for a permanent exhibition space.
The building sits just south of the Business 40 work zone off Liberty Street. When the new Strollway bridge now under construction is finished, it will feed southbound foot traffic directly into the area where the former court building sits.
Monday’s meeting of the city council takes place at 7 p.m. on the second floor at City Hall, at 101 N. Main St.
The Finance Committee endorsed the move with a 2-1 vote on Monday, with Northeast Ward Council Member Vivian Burke and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh in favor, and North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams opposed.
Council members John Larson (South Ward), Annette Scippio (East Ward) and James Taylor (Southeast Ward), who were also present for the meeting, also voiced support for the purchase as a way to preserve history, especially the city’s black history: New Winston Museum plans include working with other groups to commemorate the legacy of Peter Oliver, a colonial-era slave who bought his own freedom and lived on the property.
“Many African Americans don’t know our early beginnings,” Scippio said. “What a wonderful place to start telling our story (from) where it was in the 1800s and moving forward.”
Although she seconded the motion to approve the deal, Burke expressed concern over focusing too much on Oliver, and suggested that some Oliver descendants, being well off, should be investing something in the effort.
“The other people who were slaves need to be made known,” Burke said.
Taylor said the acquisition is good for the city, and noted it is close to his Southeast Ward. Taylor said the project could lead to other historical tie-ins to communities such as Happy Hill and Belview to the south.
“I’ve learned that where you stand depends on where you sit,” Taylor said. “This is a good deal that will chronicle the history of this city.”
Adams’ opposition came from a different concern: She said she was against the proposal because of the location.
“We continue to put everything downtown,” Adams said. “We continue to feel like if we put it there, people will come. Yes, the people downtown and tourists, (but) the people that live on the other side of town, I don’t see us running down there like that. I don’t see us getting on a bus or driving cars and family. I just don’t see it.”
Larson disagreed.
“In fact, this is about Winston-Salem, it is not about one ward,” Larson said. “It is about whether we are going to tell the whole story of the city and how we are going to do it. (It is) something that will enhance the tourism industry, on a main cultural corridor.”
While the dollar-a-month lease to the New Winston Museum will give the museum a financial hand, legal requirements do force the city to put the lease proposal out for upset bids. Although the dollar-a-month rent would be easy to top, city officials said someone submitting an upset bid would also have to commit to carrying out the cultural purposes of the project.
The city is buying the building and its 1.5-acre site from the Conservation Fund, which is acting as the middleman between the city and current owner Merz Family Investments.
The city is also “inheriting” the lease of second floor space in the building now rented for $25,000 per year to the state for offices of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The patrol will stay for now and the city will collect the rent, passing about $15,000 of the amount on to the New Winston Museum.
MacIntosh expressed some concern about maintenance estimates for the building, which is said to need roof and climate control system repairs over the next several years. Those costs and other maintenance are expected to total some $700,000 over the next three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.