The sister of Irish businessman Jason Corbett said Wednesday that Thomas Michael Martens, the former FBI agent convicted of killing her brother, should not be released on bond due to COVID-19.
She said also their mother is suffering from COVID-19.
Martens, 70, is serving 20 to 25 years in prison after he and his daughter, Molly Corbett, Jason's wife, were convicted of second-degree murder in Jason's death. Last week, David Freedman, an attorney for Martens, argued in a motion for a bond hearing that Martens is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while he is in prison. And if he gets COVID-19, Martens has a higher risk of getting severe complications because of his age, Freedman said.
"Not once has Mr. Martens shown any remorse for his actions," Tracey Corbett Lynch said in an email Wednesday. "Not once has he offered any apology for he hurt he caused -- or for leaving my brother's children, Jack and Sarah, to live the rest of their lives without their father. In contrast, during his evidence to the trial he repeatedly tried to justify his murderous actions -- and has, over the last five years, caused immeasurable hurt to his family by his consistent attempts to slander my brother and besmirch Jason's good reputation."
Martens and Molly Corbett are accused of beating Jason to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. A medical examiner said Jason Corbett was struck at least 12 times in the head. He was found lying in the master bedroom of his home at 160 Panther Creek Court in the Meadowlands, an upscale golf community in Davidson County.
Martens and Molly Corbett have claimed self-defense, saying that they killed Jason after Jason attacked them and threatened repeatedly to kill them.
In February, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the murder convictions of Martens and Molly Corbett, saying that the trial judge made errors that deprived the two of having a fair trial. The N.C. Attorney General's Office is appealing that ruling to the N.C. Supreme Court. Martens is asking to be released on bond pending that appeal.
In her email, she makes reference to her mother's statement at the trial in 2017.
"As my mother, who is fighting for her life from COVID-19 here in Ireland, said in her victim impact statement in August 2017, not once did Tom Martens show mercy or compassion to Jason as he beat him to death," she said. "Yet he is now pleading for mercy for himself?"
A hearing before a superior court judge in Davidson County has not yet been set, but Garry Frank, the district attorney for Davidson, said Tuesday that he is trying to set a hearing for next week.
North Carolina has reported more 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 200 people have died in the state. An outbreak has been reported at one of the state's prisons, Neuse Correctional Institute. At that facility, 61 percent of the 400 offenders tested have been confirmed to have COVID-19, as of Tuesday. Through the state prison system, 47 percent of offenders tested positive were confirmed to have COVID-19. On Wednesday, state prison officials reported that an offender died from pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.
Martens is in Alexander Correctional Institute, where no offender has tested positive for the disease.
