The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld a Winston-Salem man's murder conviction this week, rejecting his argument that his jail calls should have been left out of his trial.
Billy Jackson Simmons III was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Acara Demond Goldsmith in November 2016. He is currently serving more than 30 years in prison for the murder and a gun possession charge. Simmons had initially been charged with first-degree murder. Goldsmith was a cab driver and had been sitting in his cab on the day of the shooting.
In his appeal, Simmons argued that Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court should not have allowed prosecutors to admit as evidence calls he made while at the Forsyth County Jail. He alleged that allowing the jury to hear those phone calls unfairly prejudiced them against him.
The three-judge panel for the N.C. Court of Appeals disagreed.
"Where there was overwhelming evidence of defendant's guilt, he cannot show that he (was treated unfairly) by the introduction of the jailhouse phone calls," the court said in its opinion. "Likewise, defendant cannot show that he was (treated unfairly) by the State's reliance on those phone calls to impeach his credibility, or by his counsel's failure to object to the admission of those phone calls into evidence."
The court also rejected Simmons' claims that Gottlieb was wrong to include a jury instruction that says jurors can't consider self-defense if there's evidence the defendant was started the confrontation. In this case, witnesses testified that Simmons approached Goldsmith and that Goldsmith was running away when Simmons shot him.
Simmons' attorney, Marilyn G. Ozer, said she is waiting to hear from her client about whether to appeal the decision to the N.C. Supreme Court. She declined to comment on the court's ruling.
According to the opinion, this is what happened on Nov. 10, 2016 that led to Goldsmith's death:
Simmons went to the house of his cousin, Jeanette Johnson, but left to buy cigarettes for her. He saw a green cab outside with Goldsmith at the wheel. When Simmons returned to Johnson's house, he saw Goldsmith's cab parked even closer to the home.
Simmons went into the house, gave Johnson the cigarettes and came back out to confront Goldsmith. At some point, he saw Goldsmith reach into his pocket.
Goldsmith threatened Simmons, and Simmons drew a gun and shot the cab driver.
Goldsmith got up and ran away. Simmons shot him in the back.
No gun was ever found on Goldsmith. Virginia Caldwell Hairston testified that when another person asked Simmons why he shot Goldsmith, Simmons responded, "I'll shoot you too."
According to trial testimony, Goldsmith was found in the backyard of a house down the street from where the shooting happened. He died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the result of a gunshot wound to a major artery.
During the trial, prosecutors introduced recordings of jail phone calls Simmons made to his grandmother. In those phone calls, Simmons said his attorney wanted him to testify and mentioned that his attorney wanted him to say certain things he was uncomfortable with. He also complained that his attorney wouldn't test Goldsmith's clothing for gunpowder because "he probably shot at me."
Simmons also argued that he deserves a new trial because prosecutors' closing argument was improper and prejudicial. He alleged that prosecutors were wrong to imply that he lied and made up the story in consultation with his attorney. The court said that prosecutors never suggested that Simmons conspired with his attorney to make up a story; they implied he did so with his family.
"We recognize that the State's comments were improper," the court said. "It remains disturbing to this Court the willingness of prosecutors to argue, or even to suggest, that a witness or defendant is lying, as opposed to merely challenging their credibility. However, since defendant did not timely object to these comments at trial, our standard of review ... is not whether the statements were improper, but whether they were so 'grossly improper that the trial court committed reversible error by failing to intervene ..."
The court also ruled that there should not have been a mistrial based on an allegation of ineffective assistance of counsel. That's because, again, Simmons had failed to show prejudice, the court said in its opinion.
