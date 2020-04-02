Winston-Salem police have arrested two people and charged them with murdering a 16-year-old boy last month.
Romonnie Xavier Dotson, 23, of Cannon Street in Rockwell, and Brianna Nichole Delph, 21, of Hartfield Commons Lane in Winston-Salem, were both charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaymyian George Stinson on March 10.
Stinson had been sitting in his apartment with two other people, including an older sibling, when a group of people started shooting into the home from the parking lot, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers went to the apartment complex, The Residences at Diamond Ridge on Anson St., around 11:21 p.m. that day after getting a call about the shooting. Officers found Stinson lying in the apartment with gunshot wound. Emergency medical services took him to an area hospital, where he died.
Winston-Salem police found Dotson in the Cabarrus County Jail on Wednesday, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was not allowed any bond on the murder charge.
Delph was arrested Thursday at her home. She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Winston-Salem police did not release booking photos of Dotson and Delph because of the active investigation, according to the news release.
Lt. Gregory Dorn told the Winston-Salem Journal last month that some witnesses believed the shooters might have run through a playground, while others said they ran down the hill from Anson Street toward Peters Creek Parkway.
Arthur Davis, who lived in the apartment building, told the Journal that he heard rapid gunfire at the time of the shooting, estimating that some 25 shots were fired.
Investigators found more than 10 shell casings that appeared to have come from a handgun, Dorn said. Dorn said the apartment was the shooter's intended target. It has not been made publicly clear if Stinson was an intended target of the shooting.
Dorn has said there was no evidence that the shooting was gang-related. He said the teen was no longer an active student in school and had most recently attended Main Street Academy, a school for at-risk youth.
