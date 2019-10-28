Two area universities can't seem to get rid of the mumps.
Elon University had gone about three weeks without a reported case of the contagious viral disease until Monday, when the university said another student contracted the mumps. That's the university's seventh confirmed case since Sept. 24 — and first since Oct. 7.
High Point University, meanwhile, has seen the number of on-campus mumps cases hit 30, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Department of Public Health said Monday.
Mumps was first reported at the university on Sept. 18. As of Oct. 8, health officials had confirmed that 11 HPU students had contracted mumps. A university spokeswoman said Monday that 26 people had recovered from mumps and that HPU was watching four others who fell ill with the disease.
No other mumps cases have been reported elsewhere in Guilford County, according to a county health department spokeswoman.
Mumps spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact with saliva. Coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing and sharing cups, water bottles and utensils can spread the disease. Its flu-like symptoms include fever, head and muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.
Mumps causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw. Symptoms don't usually appear until at least two weeks after a person is infected. People with mumps are contagious two days before their salivary glands begin to swell and for five days afterward.
The disease was common among children in the United States until a vaccine was introduced in the late 1960s. Mumps nearly disappeared in the late 1990s when children started getting two doses of the MMR vaccine by about age 6. But a double dose of the vaccine isn't 100 percent effective at preventing mumps, and recent studies have suggested that the vaccine's protection against mumps can wear off over time — generally about the time young adults are heading off to college.
Mumps can spread quickly at residential college campuses where lots of young people live in close quarters. Major outbreaks at several universities in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana took place in 2016 and 2017, when the number of U.S. mumps cases rose by nearly 400 percent in one year to a level not seen in a decade.
Health experts say a third round of the MMR vaccine can help slow the spread of mumps when an outbreak occurs. Both HPU and Elon have given vaccines to their students and employees, and they'll offer another round of shots this week — Tuesday at Elon and Friday at High Point. Nearly 900 Elon students and employees have gotten an MMR booster in the past month. At HPU, more than 1,400 have received another dose of the vaccine.
Elon and High Point have said the vast majority of their students comply with state law that requires most to have two doses of the MMR vaccine before then can enroll.
The two universities also have said that they are working closely with county and state health officials to treat the disease and that their campuses are safe for visitors.
