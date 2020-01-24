The head superior court judge in Forsyth County changed the conditions of a $5.5 million bond, allowing a High Point man accused of kidnapping and either physically or sexually assaulting five women, including a 14-year-old girl, to potentially walk out of jail.
Michael Dean Myers, 33, of the 600 block of Sink Lake Road in High Point, is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted first-degree rape, one count of statutory sex offense and other sexual offenses, including second-degree rape. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, felony assault by strangulation and armed robbery. Indictments and other court documents say that the alleged incidents happened between Feb. 23 and March 25 of 2018.
Among the allegations, he is accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragging her to his car and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. He also is accused of choking her. He is also alleged to have tried to run another woman over with a car when she tried to escape from an assault.
Since his arrest, Myers has been held at the Guilford County Jail with a secured bond of $5.5 million. But on Thursday, Judge Todd Burke, who was presiding over Guilford Superior Court in High Point on Thursday, unsecured Myers’ bond, allowing him to sign out of the jail with the promise to appear in court. If he doesn’t show up at a court hearing, he would be financially responsible for the bond.
Being held on a secured bond means that a criminal defendant or his family has to put up cash, property or hire a bails bondsman to get released from jail.
Burke is Forsyth County’s senior resident superior court judge. He has been a superior court judge since 1995. He is running unopposed for another term as superior court judge. Burke could not be reached for comment on Friday.
On Thursday, Burke heard a motion to dismiss that Myers’ attorney, Michael Troutman, had filed, alleging that delays in setting a trial had violated his client’s constitutional rights to a speedy trial. Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline opposed the motion to dismiss.
Burke denied the motion after hearing arguments from both sides, and then ruled that Myers’ $5.5 million bond be unsecured. Wickline said Thursday that Burke also ordered the Guilford County District Attorney’s investigators to obtain sworn affidavits from the five alleged victims stating their desire to continue the prosecution. If the investigators are unable to get the affidavits or the alleged victims decline to sign the affidavits, they are supposed to write a report. The affidavits and the investigators’ report will be turned over to Troutman.
The investigators have 30 days to get the affidavits, Wickline said.
The trial for Myers is set for the week of Sept. 14. Wickline said Thursday that Burke told the attorneys in open court that one of the reasons he unsecured the bond was because an earlier trial date could not be scheduled.
Troutman declined to comment when reached at his office on Thursday.
According to a search warrant, the first alleged incident happened on Feb. 23, 2018, and involved a 14-year-old girl. The girl told police detectives that a man later identified as Myers was driving an SUV and had followed the girl while she was walking down Redding Street. When she got to a fence on Southern Place just before Courtesy Road, the man got out of the vehicle, knocked the girl to the ground and tried to drag her to his car. The search warrant said the girl kicked the man, who attempted to rape her.
The assailant picked up a rock or brick and threatened to hit her with it. At that point, she stopped struggling and the man forced her to perform oral sex while he held her by the hair. He also choked her, the search warrant said. The man let her go and she ran to a family friend’s house.
The next day, a 33-year-old woman who worked as a prostitute said a man picked her up in an SUV and drove her to the 2100 block of South Elm Street, where he assaulted her and forced her to perform oral sex. She broke free and the man chased her down in his car. He caught her and again forced her to perform oral sex. Then, according to the search warrant, he knocked her to the ground and hit her several times.
That same day, High Point police responded to a third report, this time of an attempted sex offense. A 29-year-old woman who also was a prostitute told police that a man in a light blue or gray SUV asked if she needed a ride. She accepted and asked him to take her to a hotel. The man pulled the car over soon after and started to choke her. While choking her, he demanded that the woman perform oral sex on him. She pushed the man and was able to get out. The man tried to run her over with his car as she ran away, the search warrant said.
In another court document, the woman wrote that she had mistakenly picked Myers out in a photo line-up. However, the charges against him in connection to her alleged assault are still pending, and there is no indication that prosecutors have dismissed them.
According to indictments, Myers is also accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on March 15, 2018. He is also accused of grabbing the woman by the throat and hair.
On March 25, 2018, indictments allege that he kidnapped a 47-year-old woman. According to the search warrant, she told police that she was walking down South Elm Street when Myers approached her in his SUV. He asked her if she needed a ride and she accepted.
Once she got in, Myers sped up and made a sudden left turn onto Cassell Street. According to the search warrant, the woman said Myers was driving so fast he almost lost control of the car. He slammed on the brakes and hit the woman in the face. She got out her pocketknife and swung at him, forcing him out the car. Then she got in the driver’s seat and drove away.
Myers denied the allegations during an interview with High Point police, according to the search warrant.
Wickline said that Burke ordered Myers to not have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses in the case. He also has to check in with Guilford County Court Services, which manages defendants who are out on pre-trial release.
Late Friday afternoon, Myers was awaiting release from the Guilford County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Since his arrest, Myers has been held at the Guilford County Jail with a secured bond of $5.5 million. But on Thursday, Judge Todd Burke, who was presiding over Guilford Superior Court in High Point on Thursday, unsecured Myers’ bond, allowing him to sign out of the jail with the promise to appear in court. If he doesn’t show up at a court hearing, he would be financially responsible for the bond."
SMDH . . . WTH is up with these "judges" here? First, George Bedsworth allows a violent murderer to become eligible to post bond and walk out of jail, and now Todd Burke unsecures a bond for a violent serial rapist to get out of jail. Oh yeah, I'm sure Michael Myers will come up with the 5.5M bail should he fail to appear in court "as promised." Can Forsyth County PLEASE find some judges who will not put up with this foolishness posed by these public defenders when it comes to their violent and lawless criminal clients?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.