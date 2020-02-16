Most roundabouts are single-lane, but some have multiple lanes. Here’s how to handle them:
Pick which lane you use to enter the roundabout based on the direction you’re going. Signs or pavement markings may indicate the lane you should use.
Unless otherwise indicated, use the right lane to take an immediate right. Use either lane to continue straight. Use the left lane to turn left or make a U-turn by traveling around the circle.
Stay a safe distance behind trucks because they may need to use both lanes or drive onto the truck apron to navigate the roundabout.
Generally, don’t change lanes in the roundabout. However, some double-lane roundabouts have special pavement markings that will move you from the inside lane to the outside lane to make it easier to exit.
