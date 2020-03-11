Muddy Creek Enterprises, the owners of Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Halls in Winston-Salem and Sparta, has been selected to operate a popular restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The interior of The Bluffs Restaurant at the parkway’s milepost 241 is being renovated, and the eatery is scheduled to reopen this summer, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation said Wednesday in a statement.
Muddy Creek Enterprises will operate The Bluffs Restaurant under an agreement with the foundation.
“The reopening of The Bluffs provides an opportunity to bring back a place that has meant so much to so many people,” said Bill Heath, the director of operations for Muddy Creek Enterprises. “To be a part of that experience is something to be cherished and appreciated.”
The Bluffs opened in 1949 and was the first of what would be only four restaurants ever opened on the parkway, the foundation said.
