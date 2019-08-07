Dean Clifford

Dean Clifford, Seven over 70 honoree for 2019 (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

Throughout her life, Dean has done a lot of volunteering. She’s served on boards for Family Services and iCan house, was a history teacher, curriculum developer, school guidance counselor, and educational consultant for early childhood programs throughout the state. A systemic approach to solving problems — including assisting refugee families — is the best approach, she says.

