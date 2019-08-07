As a tutor with Read Write Spell for the past 19 years, Woody believes in the power of education and arming individuals with the educational tools they need for a successful and positive life — a life that’s not predetermined by race, income, or mailing address. In addition to Read Write Spell, Woody has been involved with the Friendship Force, Freedom Schools, and was a founding member of the Twin City Kiwanis Club.

