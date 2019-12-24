Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball

Mount Tabor head coach Andy Muse lifts a clump of silly string from his shoulder as confetti begins to fill the air around him to celebrate his 500th win following the Spartans' 71-67 victory over the Weddington Warriors in the second round of NCHSAA Class 3-A boys basketball playoffs Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Mount Tabor High School's Andy Muse celebrated his 500th win Feb. 28.

It milestone victory came at home after his No. 10 Spartans edged out No. 26 Weddington 71-67 in the Class 3-A boys basketball playoffs.

“I’ve been very blessed to be at Mount Tabor High School my entire career. It’s a great place — 27 years here, 25 as a head coach," Muse said.

Read more

Photos: 500th win for Coach Andy Muse in Mount Tabor's 71-67 second round playoff victory over Weddington

Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor Weddington Boys Basketball
