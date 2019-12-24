Mount Tabor High School's Andy Muse celebrated his 500th win Feb. 28.
It milestone victory came at home after his No. 10 Spartans edged out No. 26 Weddington 71-67 in the Class 3-A boys basketball playoffs.
“I’ve been very blessed to be at Mount Tabor High School my entire career. It’s a great place — 27 years here, 25 as a head coach," Muse said.
Photos: 500th win for Coach Andy Muse in Mount Tabor's 71-67 second round playoff victory over Weddington
+43
+43
+43
+43
+43
