A Mount Airy man was arrested Thursday in Greensboro in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman.
Surry County Sheriff's deputies received a call early Thursday morning about a shooting at 244 Peele Road in Mount Airy. When deputies arrived, they found Santan Cortney Paige Brown, 38, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office's patrol division and criminal investigation division identified the shooter as Alfonso Ocampo, 39. Ocampo lived at the same house as Brown, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Detectives located Ocampo in Greensboro. Within seven hours after Brown's body was found, Greensboro police arrested Ocampo at a residence at Llano Place. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.
