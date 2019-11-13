WINSTON-SALEM — Police are urging motorists to find alternate routes this morning because of a water-main break in the 3800 block of Huntingreen Lane.
Due to the below-freezing temperatures and the amount of water on the road, there is a likelihood of that section becoming covered with ice, police said in a news release.
Police notified Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools of the situation. The water main break could have an impact on school bus traffic and for students arriving at Jefferson Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Mount Tabor High School.
