A man died this morning after losing control of his motorcycle in a one-vehicle wreck on Gyro Road, according to Winston-Salem Police.
Raymond A. Beltran, 36, of Alyssum Lane, was traveling northwest on Gyro Drive around 2:20 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right, lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed, coming to rest at the intersection of Gyro and Raylee drives. He died at the scene, police said.
The intersection was closed for more than four hours. This is the 11th motor vehicle fatality of the year compared to 12 at this time in 2018.