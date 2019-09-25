A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he crashed into an SUV on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Alspaugh Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The wreck happened about 8:27 a.m., according to Winston-Salem police
The motorcyclist, 43-year-old Anthony Monte Williams of Winston-Salem, was driving north on Indiana when he crashed into the SUV, police said.
First responders took Williams to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Scott Doss did not have an update on Williams condition Wednesday afternoon.
Fernando Gress Espinoza, 38, was driving the SUV, and there were two children in the car, police said. It’s unclear why Williams crashed into Espinoza’s vehicle.
Espinoza received treatment at the scene for minor injuries, police said. The juveniles were not injured.
It’s unclear whether anyone will be cited or charged in the accident.
Investigators closed the intersection for about three hours Wednesday to investigate the crash scene, Doss said. The road reopened shortly after noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.