GREENSBORO — Moses Cone Hospital had its first death linked to vaping on Wednesday, a health system spokesman confirmed, and it may be the first such death in the state.
Spokesman Doug Allred said he could not provide additional details about the death. “We have had eight cases of vaping-relating illness since August” including this one, he said.
North Carolina health officials said the patient was a Virginia resident, so they’re working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine if the death meets the criteria for lung injury associated with electronic-cigarette use, or vaping, as spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“(T)he Virginia DOH will determine if this case meets the CDC’s vaping investigation case classification,” SarahLewis Peel, spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.
Lorrie Andrew-Spear, a spokeswoman for the Virginia health department, said in an email that the report is still under investigation.
As of Thursday, 40 cases had been reported in North Carolina, Peel said. The number of reported cases has been increasing each week, as more cases are being reported and/or more individuals have sought medical care, Peel said. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no reports of North Carolina residents dying from the illness, she said.
Just last week, officials at Cone Health confirmed its doctors had treated at least six patients with the severe lung illness. One of those patients was put on life support.
In nearly all of those cases, patients told their physicians they had used THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s mind-altering effects — in the vaping devices, said Dr. Murali Ramaswamy, the director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program for LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health, in a recent interview.
As of Tuesday, 805 cases of lung illness — including 12 deaths — associated with the use of e-cigarette products had been reported to the CDC from 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC’s website.
In all reported cases, patients had a history of using e-cigarettes or vaping.
Based on initial data from certain states, the CDC reported most patients have a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.
Since no product or device has been identified as the cause, state health officials are encouraging people to avoid vaping products and e-cigarettes altogether. They contain heavy metals, volatile organic compounds and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled into the lungs, officials said.
Symptoms of the illness are similar to pneumonia caused by bacterial or viral infections. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough and nausea or vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical care promptly and report any use of vaping devices within the past three months, health officials advised.
The popularity of vaping among teenagers has health officials especially concerned. According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 27.5% of high school students and more than 5 million youth were e-cigarette users. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use increased by 135% for high schoolers, the study found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.